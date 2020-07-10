Global PC Sales Grew 9 Percent in Q2 2020, Driven by Covid-19 Pandemic

In the second quarter of 2020, the global PC industry experienced a massive rebound for the first time since Q3 of 2010. According to Canalys, the total laptop, notebook, and workstation shipments have reached 72.9 million units. This number increases up nearly 9 percent from a year earlier. “This has more than made up for the fall in Q1 2020, as total shipments for the first half of 2020 were up 1% over the first half of 2019,” the latest Canalys report states.

Due to the widespread Coronavirus pandemic, the study states that the rise has been driven by notebooks. This device becomes increasingly relevant for companies, students, and consumers. Canalys says notebook and mobile workstation shipments have risen 24 percent year-on-year (yoy). On the other hand, laptop and desktop workstation shipments have fallen 26 percent.

HP tops the list with record shipments with 18.1 million customer PCs. Lenovo stands on the second place with 17.4 million units and growth with 7 percent. HP increased by 18 percent mainly in the US and EMEA over Q2 2019. Dell is in third place with 12 million unit shipments. The next leaders are Apple and Acer with a growth of 13 percent and 21 percent respectively.

Increasing Demand on Notebooks

Commenting on the growth Rushabh Doshi, Canalys Research Director said, “The extraordinary demand has driven shifts in strategy across the industry. Chrome OS and AMD are making inroads into the commercial sector, while Apple MacBooks now run on ARM chips. “After years of smartphone-centered innovation, application developers, too, are turning their attention to the PC, where productivity and performance take precedence,” Doshi added.

Adding to Ishan Dutt, Canalys expert said, “From a regional perspective, North America and EMEA increased most in Q2, with shipments rising 11% and 25% respectively.”

She also added, “these markets were well equipped to handle large transitions to remote work and learning, and will see these trends extend beyond the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the easing of lockdown restrictions led to a bump in employment and business activity in Q2.”