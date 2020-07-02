Google Has Confirmed Stopping Pixel 3a Supplies

Google has confirmed to discontinue its Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones, according to Android Police. With this decision, Google store will note sell any kind of this phone anymore. However, some 3rd party retailers might still sell their remaining stock.

Google spokesperson says, “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

In the United States, Google Store has made the Pixel 3a phones as “Unavailable” for purchase as of this afternoon. Yesterday, the model was only listed as “Out of Stock”. The status change marks that this product has reached the end of its retail life.

Google first launched this model at Google I/O, making it one of the best phones for the lower-price class. This phone is affordable with an excellent camera, a neat version of Android, and access to the latest Google features in less than 500 US dollars. This Pixel 3a model receives better appreciation than the flagship Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

As the upgrade model of the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4a is soon to be released. Rumors said that Google will release this model as early as this month or as late as October. At this time, Google has no product on sale to replace this model, giving it an inconvenient time. The premium product Pixel 4 and 4 XL have not reached its maximum sales as the global coronavirus pandemic hits the market.