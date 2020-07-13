Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to accelerate India’s digital economy. The company will invest approximately Rs 75,000 crore over the next five to seven years to help India go digital.

On Twitter, the Google CEO said, “Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India – many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us.”

The Google CEO also said that this will be done through a mix of equity investment, partnerships, and an operational infrastructure ecosystem in India. “This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Pichai added.

The investment will focus on four areas important to India’s digitization. These are:

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture

PM Modi Discussion with Pichai

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, interacting with Pichai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Google CEO on a wide range of subjects. They discussed particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters, and entrepreneurs. They also discussed the new work culture in the time of COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of data security and cybersecurity.