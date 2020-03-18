Google Pixel 4a Release Date, Specs, Features, Rumors: Budget Pixel Launch Delayed due to Coronavirus

Google Pixel 4a is expected to come out this Spring and with the launch getting closer, new details about the mid-range smartphone are emerging. It is expected that Google is trying to solve all the issues faced by the Pixel 4 series and make Pixel 4a an improved device. The specs and features might be moderate but the Pixel 4a series will still be in the range of other flagship devices.

There are rumors that Google Pixel 4a will have Touch ID and 3.5 mm headphones jack along with several other upgrades. Coronavirus outbreak has now become a pandemic and it might affect the launch date of Pixel 4a lineup. Here are more details on Pixel 4a release date, specs, features, leaks, rumors, and impact of Coronavirus on the launch event.

Google Pixel 4a Specs and Features Leaks

The Pixel 4a smartphone will be the next mid-range budget smartphone from Google after the launch of the Pixel 3a series. But that doesn’t mean that it will be just a downgraded version of Pixel 4, there will be a lot of changes in the upcoming Pixel 4a series lineup. The latest leaks about the smartphone predict that Pixel 4a will bring back the 3.5 mm jack for wired earphones, a feature that was missing in the Pixel 4 series last year.

Since Pixel 4a is a mid-range smartphone, Google will use a rear-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor instead of Face ID as the security authentication. Pixel 4a will have the square module camera setup like the Pixel 4, but will only have a single 12 MP rear camera. The display specs are expected to be a 5.8-inch screen with 2340 x 1080 resolution, which is not bad for a mid-range smartphone. As for the processor, Pixel 4a will have a Snapdragon 730 chip along with 6GB RAM and 3,080mAh battery along with the dual-SIM feature.

Google Pixel 4a Release Date Delayed by Coronavirus

Google Pixel 4a release date should be somewhere around in May 2020 at the Google I/O Conference. But with the recent Coronavirus outbreak, the event might be canceled as the United States has declared a national emergency and told the public not to gather in one place.

Although, Google I/O is an online event and with some changes, the Pixel 4a series could be launched on time. There are also rumors that Google Pixel 4a could come out a month early based on the April 10 security patch leaks.