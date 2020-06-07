Google Pixel 5 Release Date, Price Rumors: Leaks confirms Pixel 5 will be Cheaper than Pixel 4 Series

Google Pixel 5 release date is only a few months away and every tech fan is excited to see what the next smartphone will bring to the fold. There are new rumors mentioning a survey and it claims that the Pixel 5 price could be even lower than the predecessor Pixel 4 series.

Google Pixel 5 will be cheaper than the previous model Pixel 4 is not an easy thing to digest but the Search-Engine giant can shock everyone by pulling it through. Here are more details on Google Pixel 5 release date, price, specs, 5G modem and other rumors which confirms it will be priced cheaper than the Pixel 4 devices.

Google Pixel 5 will be Priced lower than Pixel 4 Devices

Google Pixel 5 should generally get more expensive than the previous models as new generations of smartphones are getting costlier each year. It makes sense as the smartphone companies provide better features and use quality components along with other hardware upgrades. The Pixel 5 getting cheaper at such times is very surprising and can also pave the way for something new.

There was a recent survey put up by Google in May where it was asked, “If these were your only options, which of these Google Pixel smartphones would you prefer to buy?” It contained two options, an unnamed Pixel phone with plastic-made bodywork with a 3.5mm headphone jack at a starting price of $349. While the other device was labeled as “Premium Google Pixel Phone” with top quality features such as best camera, wireless charging, water-resistant and price starting at $699.

Fans were quick enough to realize that the former device is Pixel 4a, whereas the later premium device will be the upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone. It means that the Pixel 5 at $699 is $100 cheaper than the Pixel 4 released in 2019. While there is not much information out about the Pixel 5 smartphone, it is assumed that it will have several specs change to justify the price.

Google Pixel 5 is Cheaper due to Snapdragon 765G

The Pixel 5 is rumored to run on the new Snapdragon 765G processor which despite supporting the 5G network is not exactly some flagship-level chipset. Most of the upcoming flagship devices are using Snapdragon 865 but it doesn’t come with a built-in 5G modem and smartphone manufacturers have to use a separate modem for 5G.

Google using Snapdragon 765G in Pixel 5 doesn’t make it exactly a flagship device and tech experts have different opinions on downgrading the power of a new device. The Pixel 5 release date should be around October 2020 as Google unveils its new product at that time f the year.