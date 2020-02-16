Google Pixel 5 could be the next flagship smartphone from the tech giant that will be released before the end of this year. The Pixel series mobiles are popular for their sleak design, smooth performance and stock Android OS with the latest software update.

It might be too early to talk about the next phone in the series but Google has maintained a strict schedule where Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL would be the next device to get a launch in 2020. Here is everything you need to know about Google Pixel 5 release date, price, specs, features, leaks, rumors, design and battery updates.

Google Pixel 5 Specs, Features and Battery Friendly Design

Google Pixel devices are better than other smartphones in every aspect except the battery life, given the Pixel 4 had only 2,800mAh power compared to Samsung Galaxy having a battery capacity of 3,400mAh. Even the upcoming Google Pixel 5 might not beef up the battery unit but the developers of the smartphone are working on ways to make it more efficient. Google could be introducing the new “ultra low power mode” in the Pixel 5 lineup so that it can last longer on the same lighter battery.

It will be an upgraded version of the low power mode which is already available in the Google Pixel series devices. The Pixel 5 features suggest that it will limit the apps from using phone battery in the new ultra power saving mode. Google Pixel 5 specs also talk about several hardware updates including a fourth camera lens but these are all rumors at this point.

Google Pixel 5 October 2020 Release Date

Google Pixel 5 release date will most probably be set in October 2020 during the ‘Made by Google’ annual event. The search engine giant is following a consistent launch ever since the launch of its first Pixel device, and every new model is released in October only. The Pixel 5 details will be kept secret until Google announces the official release date and it would happen in the next few months.