Google Stadia Controller Pairing with Your Android

Google has announced that Android devices can now pair with the Stadia Controller over Wi-Fi, just like on Chromecast and desktop.

Good news for you now you can use Google Stadia on your Android device. To enable this connection, users have to update the Stadia app to the latest version. Users also have to connect the controller and their Android phones over the same Wi-Fi network.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday, “We are rolling out support for wireless play using the Stadia Controller on your mobile device. Just link your Stadia Controller to your phone by following the linking code shown on your screen.”

Previously, the Stadia controller only supported wireless connection on Chromecast Ultra. They promised that the availability for Android and Chrome will be released later on. Google earlier added OnePlus 5, 6, and 7 series smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia game-streaming platform.

As per today, the game streaming service supports the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It also supports other Android devices such as Google Pixel 2, 3, and 4 series. Users can also connect it with Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, and S10 series.

Have you tried this feature?