GoPro Hero 9 Design, Specs, and Release Date

In a few months, action camera enthusiasts could start enjoying the most-anticipated action camera, GoPro Hero 9. The company has not officially announced its plan for the new hardware. However, some suggest it will receive a major design modification.

GoPro Hero 9 Design and Specs

According to some sources, a screenshot of the possible GoPro Hero 9’s screen shows that the menu list has slightly changed. Previously, an option “Touch Display” is available but now the option has changed to Displays. Notice that this could mean that the action camera will have two displays, the first of its kind from the company.

If the rumors are accurate, that would oblige GoPro to make improvements to the model of Hero 9. Aside from this, GoPro could still keep some of the new form factor features that it only launched in Hero 8 Black last year. This included an integrated fold-down mount and made the body of the camera completely waterproof without any protective case.

As already mentioned, GoPro has yet to give details about the Hero 9. However, making the dual-screen feature the standard for its next action camera would not be surprising. Its rival, DJI already introduced this technology it through Osmo Action last year.

GoPro HERO9 Release Date

Fans should not expect GoPro to make any announcements in the coming weeks or months. If the history of Hero cameras shows us one thing, it’s that GoPro prefers to keep its cards secret until the retail reveal of the next Hero camera is only a few weeks out. Despite that, enthusiasts will not be able to see the GoPro Hero 9 until September or October.