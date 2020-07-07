GoPro Hero 9 Release Date, Comes with Dual Screens

GoPro soon releases Hero 9 as their latest product in this year’s fall. Last year, the action camera company released Hero 8 Black with a second camera called GoPro Max. It is worth asking whether the company will do the same strategy this year.

GoPro Hero 9 Launching This Year



The GoPro Max is technically a follow-up to GoPro’s Fusion lineup. It has three camera functions for shooting Hero-mode videos, photos, and 360-degree footage. The latest update is a front-facing screen, an attractive feature for vloggers.

As per the functions and features, the Max has a different target from Hero 8 Black. It would not be surprising if GoPro releases another 360 camera along with Hero 9 this year. However, Drone DJ mentioned that a new upgrade of Max is not in the FCC filings.

Another report suggested that GoPro might have made preparations for Hero 9 launching this year. Speculation mentioned that this camera will be the first GoPro product to have two displays. The same report suggested that GoPro’s sale has been affected by COVID-19, so the company might only release a single product this year.