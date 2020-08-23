GTA 6 Rumors: Rockstar Games set to return to Vice City

According to all the rumors and leaked information, GTA 6 is set to return to Vice City. Although an announcement was made by Rockstar Games that GTA5 will release on Sony’s PS5, fans are more interested in Grand Theft Auto series’ sixth installment.

The leaks are suggesting that the game may return to Vice City in the sixth installment. Location of GTA 6 is one of the favorite topics of the fans. A recent information triggered the game’s setting once again. The take-Two Interactive has the ownership of the domain name GTAViceCityOnline.com.

In 2009, the company registered this domain name. However, the address was only updated earlier in March this year. GTA 4 came out in 2008 and the registration of the domain name was done a year later. This is attracting fans’ interest and also the main basis of all the speculations.

There is another possibility that the Rockstar Games are just retaining its rights. This will also help them to avoid potential issues in future. It could simply be to renew the domain name.

But the theorists are on their way to prove that it is something more than that. Another Reddit user also claimed that the game would be set in the Vice City. This information came from a former employee of Rockstar North. He also revealed the weather system of the game and its effect on NPCs.

Not only this, but another report also claimed that GTA 6 would be set in Vice City. The highlights of the report stated that the Rockstar Games and several synthwave musicians, including Pete Brian, have been in contact. On his Twitter, the artist said that Vice City is a possible setting for GTA 6. He also said,