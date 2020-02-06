Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Release Date, Spoilers: James Gunn Teases New Details about Character Wrap Ups

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is finally happening as James Gunn will be free very soon from DC’s Suicide Squad. Everything is back to normal and the same script will be used for Guardians Vol 3, the only thing changed is the release date which has been now delayed to a few more years.

GOTG Vol 3 director James Gunn recently had a Q&A on his Instagram where he shared a lot of important details about the movie. Here are more details on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date, plot spoilers, new villains and wrap up of the character arcs.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Plot Spoilers: Character Arcs and New Villains

Guardians Vol 3 will wrap up most of the stories that started in the first movie released in 2014. Star-Lord and his team of misfits were last seen heading into space to search for Gamora from a different timeline. There are also theories that Thor might also feature in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 starting part as he was last seen with the group.

@DanielRPK @ManaByte James Gunn said on Instagram hes considered putting Galactus/Silver Surfer in Vol. 3 then deleted his response pic.twitter.com/DM5mM1RapC — D50 (@D_3601) February 1, 2020

James Gunn has revealed that he wrote the script for Guardians 3 after knowing the story of Avengers: Endgame, meaning that the snap and aftermath of Thanos battle will influence the storyline. While many of the fans are wondering who could be the big bad villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, there are a few names on the director’s radar. Gunn said that he has talked about the possibility of using Galactus, The World Eater and Silver Surfer in Guardians of the Galaxy movie trilogy, but it is not sure as there are still some issues with character usage between Disney and Fox.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Release Date Updates

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date had to be delayed after James Gunn was fired from Disney and when he was rehired, the director was already committed to DC’s The Suicide Squad. There are some insider sources claiming that Marvel has currently planned the Guardians Vol 3 release date as May 2023 which is kind of possible as the last movie also came out during the month of May.