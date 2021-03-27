Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Split Rumours: Couple Calling Off Wedding After Months Of Fighting?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been in news for all the wrong reasons. From before they even announced their engagement, break up rumours have been doing rounds. Both of these talented musicians are popular among fans, and got engaged in October 2020. However, recent news says the couple is going through issues and may even be cancelling their wedding altogether.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Having Problems

Trouble in paradise for the newly engaged couple. Apparently, they were already fighting over how to decorate their exquisite L.A. mansion. The No Doubt singer allegedly prefers frilly, eco-friendly modern touches with New Age fluff like water fountains and mirrors. Reportedly, that didn’t resonate with Shelton at all. It was said that Shelton’s style is simple and country-like. This suggests the duo is polar opposites in terms of taste and preferences.

Recently, it was reported that Shelton and Stefani were spotted screaming at each other outside the Sweet Escape singer’s Pasadena recording studio. It was alleged that wedding planning stress was straining the relationship and causing superfluous spats between the two. Aside pictures of Shelton and Stefani calmly talking outside, there was no further proof of this monstrous fight.

Stefani Jealous Of Kelly Clarkson

Additionally, there were stories that Stefani was jealous over Shelton lending Kelly Clarkson a shoulder to cry on. And that was after splitting from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Sources suggested that Shelton was calling and texting the first American Idol winner to comfort and console her.

It’s well known that Shelton and Clarkson display a sort of edgy chemistry on the show. However, tabloids want readers to believe the chemistry was more of a brewing romance. However, it’s clear to anyone who sees that Shelton’s relationship with Clarkson is more like a sibling rivalry.

Ain’t No Trouble There