Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a power couple in the music industry. Every relationship has its own challenges, and even Stefani and Shelton are no strangers to that part of life. In fact, Stefani once threatened to break up with Shelton over the state of his Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen and Blake began dating after meeting on The Voice. They became acquainted in 2014 when Stefani joined the reality show. And the couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

Gwen Stefani Had Serious Issues With Blake Shelton’s Ranch

Of course, relationships require people to understand what their partner wants and needs. In Stefani and Shelton’s case, Stefani needs to take care of her hair in a very specific way. As such, Shelton had to make some changes to his Oklahoma ranch to get her the water she needed. She told Vogue in 2017–

“I really do take care of my hair, even more than my face. Because you have to if you’re a blonde. It’s a funny story actually because Blake, my boyfriend, has a ranch in Oklahoma, and the water there is like, out of a well. I said: ‘Ok I guess we’re going to have to break up if you don’t put soft water into the system because I’m not going to have any hair anymore…’ I mean, it’s gonna break! So we just got the soft water, and I was like, hallelujah!”

The Couple Quarantined In The Oklahoma Ranch

Stefani doesn’t seem to have many problems taking care of her hair in Oklahoma anymore. Last year, the couple spent a lot of time quarantining together at Shelton’s 1300-acre ranch in The Sooner State. Shelton also has a house an hour away near Lake Texoma. Gwen Stefani makes her Grand Ole Opry debut – remotely from Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch https://t.co/wXMigqyjKr pic.twitter.com/8N9IwGBGQ0 — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) May 12, 2020