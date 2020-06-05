Haikyuu Chapter 396 spoilers are out on the internet with the raw scans leaks for the manga issue coming out. While the manga chapter may feature the backstory of Korai Hoshiumi, it might also reveal the results of Jackals vs Alders game. The Jackals are currently leading the Alders at 24-23 but Kageyama will try his best to defeat Hinata’s team.

Fans are also confident that Haikyuu 396 manga chapter will focus on Hinata as it is time for the player to show is new serving skills. The Alders have one of the best trios in the form of Hoshiumi, Kageyama and Ushijima and the manga issue can feature their team dynamics. Here are more details on “Haikyuu” chapter 396 spoilers, raw scans leaks, release date and ways to read online the manga series.

Haikyuu Chapter 396 Spoilers and Leaks

Haikyuu chapter 396 spoilers show that Jackals vs Alders game coming to an end but the winner is still not declared. It feels that the manga creators want to keep it ambiguous and focus on the player interactions. Hinata and Kageyama meet up after the game and vows to face each other again in the future.

Korai Hoshiumi is the main focus on Haikyuu 396 manga chapter and his journey is revealed via flashbacks and it is shown how he learned all his volleyball moves. Hinata has now become a pro player as he always wanted to become better than Kageyama. The former rivals have now become friends in Haikyuu chapter 396 and respect each other looking forward to another healthy competition in the future.

Haikyuu Chapter 396 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Haikyuu Chapter 396 will release on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in stores as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Haikyuu 396 manga chapter are already leaked out on the internet and fans have started to discuss the spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Haikyu!!, Ch. 395: The game heats up as players show off their new skills! Read it FREE from the official source! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/WKrN44X6J7 pic.twitter.com/0wKFnhJm9Z — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 31, 2020

The latest chapters of Haikyuu 396 manga series can be read on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shohen Jump, and Manga Plus official apps, website and platforms. One should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.