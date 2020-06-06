Haikyuu Chapter 396 Spoilers, Raw Scans: Hinata takes the Jackals to Victory against the Alders

Haikyuu Chapter 396 raw scans have been leaked on the internet and it reveals a lot of spoilers for the upcoming manga issue. It continues the MSBY Black Jackals vs Schweiden Adlers match as it comes down to the final set. Hinata shines in the game as the Jackals lead the Alders with 24-23 and every player is putting out their best efforts. Here are more details on Haikyuu chapter 396 spoilers, raw scans leaks, release date and ways to read online the manga chapters.

Haikyuu Chapter 396 Spoilers: Jackals vs Alders Game Results

Haikyuu chapter 396 spoilers show that Hinata is the main focus of the Jackals vs Alders game where he shows how much he has improved over the past few years. The raw scans panel reveals that Hinata is standing in the front of the court when Romero yells out “Pega” which means catch in Portuguese. Since Romero is from Portugal, he is most likely calling out Hinata to catch the ball in Haikyuu 396 manga chapter.

Haikyuu!! ❗❌SPOILER❌❗

Chapter 396

YES HINATA YESSS. HE SPIKED WITH HIS LEFT HAND 😌 pic.twitter.com/AjVpRniUkE — Hinata is best boy🥺❤ (@Haikatnsn) June 5, 2020

Fans are confident that Hinata will score big for his team as he takes the Jackals to win a set against the Alders. Haikyuu Chapter 396 focuses on the Alders vs Jackals game and the result might be declared in the next chapter or not declared at all. It also explains how Ushijima learned his bow and arrow arm swing which confuses most of the opponents from predicting his shot.

Haikyuu Chapter 396 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Haikyuu Chapter 396 will release on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in stores as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Haikyuu 396 manga chapter are already leaked out on the internet and fans have started to discuss the spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Haikyu!!, Ch. 395: The game heats up as players show off their new skills! Read it FREE from the official source! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/WKrN44X6J7 pic.twitter.com/0wKFnhJm9Z — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 31, 2020

The latest chapters of Haikyuu 396 manga series can be read on VIZ media and Shueisha's Shohen Jump, and Manga Plus official apps, website and platforms.