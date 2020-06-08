Haikyuu Chapter 397 Release Date, Spoilers, Predictions and Ways to Read the Manga Online

Haikyuu Chapter 397 will come out this weekend and it will finally end the Jackals vs Alders game. Hinata did an amazing spike move in the previous Haikyuu chapter and the manga issue was solely focused on his growth as a player. There are only one of two sets of the game remaining between the Black Jackals and Schweiden Adlers and it will come to a conclusion in Haikyuu 397 manga chapter.

Hinata was playing with so much confidence that the audience was in awe and compared his game with taking a meal as it was much easy for him to move around. Here is everything you need to know about Haikyuu chapter 397 release date, spoilers, predictions, theories, raw scans leaks and ways to read online the manga chapters.

Haikyuu Chapter 397 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

Haikyuu chapter 397 spoilers suggest that Hinata and Kageyama will face each other for the final time before the Jackals vs Alders game comes to an end. It might happen Hinata thanks Kageyama as he inspired him to do better and practice to improve his game. The Jackals are leading the Alders at 25-23 points and Haikyuu chapter 397 might show the game coming to an end with Hinata’s team winning the trophy.

Fans are also predicting that the Haikyuu manga series could come to an end with chapter 400 and hence all the plot points will be concluded. Hinata and Kageyama will after the game in Haikyuu chapter 397 and clear all the differences and vow to meet again in some future volleyball game.

Haikyuu Chapter 397 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Haikyuu Chapter 397 will release on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in stores as per VIZ’s official website. The raw scans for Haikyuu 397 manga chapter will be leaked online 2-3 days before the release around June 12, and fans would start discussing spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms, but it would be better to wait for the official English translation release.

Haikyu!!, Ch. 396: The game intensifies as players give it all they’ve got.

And then some! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/XiTCOqKAi9 pic.twitter.com/WpzBQ8xGyr — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 7, 2020

Haikyuu chapter 397 of the manga series can be read on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shohen Jump, and Manga Plus official apps, website and platforms. One should always read the manga from their official websites for free as it would help the creators and inspire them to make more interesting stories.