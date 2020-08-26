Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding delay almost got Delayed due to some Rumors

Last year, a source claimed that Hailey Baldwin had trust issues and she wanted to delay her wedding to Justin Bieber. We already know that the two got married and these rumors were not true at all. Let’s look what happened back then. Why did such rumors spread about the couple?

Delayed Nuptials

Star Magazine’s article titled ‘Hailey: Dragging Her Feet On Wedding Over Trust Issues’ purported that Baldwin was trying to delay nuptials to Bieber. The couple got engaged in 2018, but there was no actual ceremony. They obtained their marriage license few months later.

Was Selena Gomez an Issue?

A source reported that Hailey and Justin wanted to have a big dream wedding. But the delay in nuptials kept pushing it backwards. It was also rumored that there were some deep rooted issues between the two that kept putting off the wedding. The source said,

Justin is very needy and has a lot of baggage from his tumultuous relationship with Selena.

Pop star Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin were just baptized together in what the “Intentions” singer called “one of the most special moments of my life.” https://t.co/lkkQtiPsmH — CBN News (@CBNNews) August 16, 2020

The source also said that Baldwin and Bieber,

wanted to have a strong foundation before they say their vows in front of God and their families. They have more work to do because they’re not there yet. Who knows if they’ll ever have the wedding?

The story was completely false because if the two had issues, they wouldn’t have got married.

The Real Story about Bieber and Baldwin

Soon after these bogus rumors, the two had a ceremony in South Carolina. However, this didn’t stop the tabloids from concocting vicious stories about the couple.

Recently, the rumors about Justin being too clingy and Baldwin’s need for a break was also busted. The two are very happy together.