Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart Split Rumours: Trouble In Paradise For The Couple; Marriage On The Rocks?

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have surprised many, ever since they started dating in 2002. The 22 year age difference makes them an easy target for gossip mongers. However, the pair themselves remain unfazed.

The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2020. They are also raising a son together. Tabloids, on the other hand, don’t care at all that their marriage has worked out well. Gossip columns simply love to print fake reports about friction and drama.

"I always thought of directing as trading the best job in the world for the hardest. I like the collaborative atmosphere, being part of the team. I don’t want to be the boss."

Calista Flockhart Threatens Divorce Over Harrison Ford Flying?

Ford famously loves flying and has gotten into a few accidents in the cockpit. Apparently, Flockhart was so disturbed by his hobby that she was threatening to leave him unless he quit. This story exaggerated Ford’s incidents, for he’s never been officially disciplined for any flying mistakes. A spokesperson for Ford dismissed this story, calling it “absolutely false”.

There were also rumours that Flockhart was so upset that her son went to college as it left her home alone with her old husband. A representative for Flockhart confirmed that this story was false, as well. The Ally McBeal star has stressed for years now that the age difference does not factor into their relationship.

Are The Couple Renewing Their Vows?

Tabloids also claimed Ford and Flockhart were gearing up to do it all over again. Word was that the private couple would renew their vows on Valentine’s Day in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. As it’s already clear by now, the story was not true. COVID-19 put a halt to all kinds of ceremonies like this. Therefore, traveling for a wedding is even less advised. When this story came out, Ford had just received his first dose of the vaccine. And was to get his second after Valentine’s Day. Hence, stories like these, don’t hold good.