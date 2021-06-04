Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart Divorce Rumors: Couple fighting over Harrison flying Planes?

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s divorce rumors have been making headlines in the tabloids and gossip columns these days. There have been reports that Harrison flying planes in his old age have created issues in his marriage and Calista might end the marriage soon if he doesn’t stop.

Harrison Ford only cares about weed, Calista Flockhart, and crashing his plane into things https://t.co/4Ddbd2we4Y — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) December 25, 2020

As per the ‘New Idea’ magazine reports last year, Flockhart is very much worried whenever Ford flies a plane and she holds her breath until he is back home. Harrison Ford has almost died in the past while flying planes and there have been a few incidents that are not even known to the media, adds the source. Here is more on Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart divorce rumors and the possible truth behind the reports.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are Fighting over Flying Planes

Harrison Ford has started to fly planes too much ever since his son went off to college and the tension has risen Calista Flockhart at home. Ford needs to slow down with his flying habits, otherwise, he might not return home one day. The tabloid speculates that Harrison and Calista’s marriage is already in trouble and Ford flying planes might make it worse and things could even end up in a divorce.

Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart Divorce Rumors and Real Truth

Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart divorce rumors are not true and the reports have already been debunked. There is only one incident so far where Ford ignored the instructions from the air traffic controller and had a rough landing.

It doesn’t mean that Harrison will die every time he flies a plane and the tabloids are just somehow turning that into marriage problems. It has been months since the reports came out but Ford and Flockhart are totally doing fine and there are no marriage issues between them.