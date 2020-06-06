HBO Max Betting Big Money on ‘Friends Reunion’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Release

HBO Max has big plans for the new Friends Reunion special episode and the newly announced Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie. While the streaming service HBO Max has to be launched without any original content as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plans for Friends cast coming back together.

Sarah Aubrey, the content head at HBO Max recently gave an update on the Friends reunion episode and explained that the cast deserves the money they are asking. Aubrey also mentioned that Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” will open all sorts of possibilities for HBO Max in the future. In conclusion, HBO Max is betting a lot of money on ‘Friends Reunion’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ as it could pave the way for something new at the streaming service.

Friends Reunion Episode Latest Updates from HBO Max

Friends Reunion special will bring back the original cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer and each of them will receive $2.5 million to $4 million to appear on the single episode. Sarah Aubrey was asked whether she is happy that the Friends cast is getting so much money despite the episode not coming out on time, to which she replied that the management thinks it is worth it.

Thanks for joining us for the #FriendsWatchParty! You can stream the rest of @FriendsTV now, only on HBO Max! https://t.co/rabCnM9Ajm pic.twitter.com/rNOL3daD5O — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 29, 2020

While Aubrey mentioned that it would have been fun to launch the Friends special along with HBO Max service, it won’t lose its value even if it comes after a few weeks or later this year. Friends reunion special was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and filming will only resume once things are safer. As of now, there is no filming date or release date has been announced for Friends reunion, but it could start around July-August as per some rumors.

HBO Max have high hopes from Justice League Snyder Cut

HBO Max surprised everyone when it announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be coming out next year on the streaming service. It has been one of the most controversial movies and after three years when it was confirmed that the Snyder Cut exists, DC fans went into a frenzy over social media.

He's coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Sarah Aubrey also talked about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and how it could open a Pandora’s box for other filmmakers. It will give a chance to all the other filmmakers to have a vision of their own which would be supported by HBO Max and they are not worried about it. HBO Max has only announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will stream in 2021 and exact dates will be announced soon.