HIV Treatment Latest Update: Cabenuva, A New Medicine Can Replace ART Treatment

Cabenuva is provided as a co-pack with two injectable medicines – ViiV Healthcare’s cabotegravir and Janssen’s rilpivirine – dosed once monthly, as an option to replace the current antiretroviral or ARV regimen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Cabenuva for use in adults who have had their disease well controlled by conventional HIV medicines and who have not shown signs of viral resistance to the two drugs in Cabenuva. The treatment is taken in those who are virologically suppressed on a stable regimen, with no history of treatment failure, and with no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.

Prior to initiating treatment of Cabenuva, oral dosing of cabotegravir and rilpivirine should be administered for approximately one month to assess the tolerability of each therapy.

Dosage And Side Effects

Lynn Baxter, Head of North America, ViiV Healthcare, noted that Cabenuva reduces the treatment dosing days to 12 days per year from 365 days. ViiV Healthcare will begin shipping Cabenuva to wholesalers and specialty distributors in the US in February 2021.