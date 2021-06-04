Hollywood Rumors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, And Gwen Stefani to Marry in Malibu?

Hollywood rumors are something that are spread across the whole world and everyone is eager to read the latest gossips from the West. It seems that there are multiple reports claiming that celebrity weddings will be common soon in Malibu and a lot of stars will finally tie the knot. Here is more on the rumors of Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Gwen Stefani getting married in Malibu and the possible truth behind the reports.

Leonardo DiCaprio to get Married in Malibu?

Leonardo DiCaprio is finally ready to settle with girlfriend Camila Morrone in Malibu as per the OK! magazine reports. The Titanic star is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood right now and it seems that he has finally decided to take the big step.

It is rumored that the wedding will happen in mid-June and the preparations have already started. However, none of the stories about Leonardo and Camila’s wedding have come out to be true and hence fans should not believe in the rumors.

Keanu Reeves on a Secret Malibu Wedding?

The same OK! magazine reported last year that Keanu Reeves is planning to get married to his girlfriend Alexandra Grant secretly in Malibu. However, it was not even confirmed back then that Keanu and Alexandra were in a relationship and hence the wedding reports seem to be too far-fetched.

The source even added that Reeves proposed to Grant on a romantic dinner date with Frank Sinatra songs, but nothing of that sort has been confirmed yet. It has been more than a year and we can confirm that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are not married yet and hence the rumors were fake.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to have a Malibu Wedding?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning to get married for the past few months and it seems that they have finally settled down for Malibu beach as the venue. The couple is happy to walk down the aisle at sunset with their songs in the background. However, nothing of that sort has been confirmed as Gwen and Blake are still planning their wedding and the details will be out soon.