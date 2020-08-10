House of the Dragon Release Date and Cast Revealed for Game of Thrones Sequel

Game of Thrones inevitably ended, leaving several of its viewers teary-eyed and with a heavy heart to deal with. However, if you are still living in the myth that the show is gone forever, there’s good news for you as a prequel is on its way! The show has been named House of the Dragon and has been officially announced by HBO. Let us take a closer look at this show and look at its release date and cast details.

What Do We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel So Far?

As the show wrapped up for good in May many thought the story is up for a definite closure. However, considering the status quo the show is far from over.

HBO has ordered a Game of Thrones prequel series “House of the Dragon,” which will focus on the Targaryen dynasty, straight to series. https://t.co/laoD0kJzS2 pic.twitter.com/JO2uFdyWNu — IGN (@IGN) October 30, 2019

Based on what we know so far, the show is going to get more than one prequel! The first of the many is this one, named House of the Dragon, and it will feature the story of House Targaryan. The show will be directed by Miguel Sapochink. In the past, he has worked with several of the most appreciated and loved GoT scenes and episodes.

House of the Dragon release date and cast

The show, House of the Dragon, will focus entirely on the ancestors of Targaryens. For those wondering about the timeline, the show is based in a time period scaling almost 300 years before the events of GoT took place. Though the available news and information regarding the show is sscanty, still enough to get excited about.

The cast and release date are still to be unveiled but the show is likely to come out sometime in late 2020 or early 2021. Stay tuned with us for more info on this.