Huawei Responds to UK Bans on Its 5G Technology

The UK Government announced on Tuesday that it would ban the purchase of new Huawei 5G kits.

Starting from next year, the government stated that it will remove the telecommunications giant’s equipment. Also, The UK government expects full removal from 5G networks by the end of 2027.

Huawei Said It’s Bad News



Huawei called the decision “bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone”.

“It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills, and deepen the digital divide. Instead of ‘leveling up’, the government is leveling down and we urge them to reconsider,” said Edward Brewster, spokesperson of Huawei UK.

However, he stated that the company remains confident. He believes that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK.

“Regrettably our future in the UK has become politicized, this is about US trade policy and not security. Over the past 20 years, Huawei has focused on building a better connected UK. As a responsible business, we will continue to support our customers as we have always done.

“We will conduct a detailed review of what today’s announcement means for our business here and will work with the UK government to explain how we can continue to contribute to a better connected Britain,” Brewster said.

The UK government will now seek to legislate at the earliest opportunity with a new Telecoms Security Bill. The government also wants to put in place the powers necessary to implement this tough new telecom security framework.

This would give the government national security powers to enforce these new restrictions on high-risk suppliers. Also, creating stringent security requirements on network operators to push up standards is in their target.