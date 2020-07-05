Americans are celebrating the country’s Independence Day, also called the 4th of July. Companies are celebrating it in a different way, for instance, GoPro is having a huge sale for its flagship Hero 8 Black.

Huge Discount for GoPro Hero 8 Black

GoPro released Hero 8 Black in less than a year ago, but the company has launched several deals to push the camera’s sales. For Independence Day, GoPro is reducing the camera price to be $100. This means the camera will only cost $299.99 instead of $399.99 for a limited time.

GoPro normally bundles the camera with a removable battery and charger. For this festival, they are giving away another battery for free within the bundle. The battery is also compatible with older versions like Hero 7 Black, Hero 6 Black, and Hero 5 Black. The standalone cost for this battery is around $20, in total the promo value is more than $100.

GoPro Is Removing Ads from Facebook and Instagram

The leading action camera manufacturer also announced on Wednesday it is joining a #StopHateforProfit campaign. This campaign aims to pull out ads from Facebook and Instagram.

“We hope this is another pressure point applied to make social platforms across the board aware of the impact they can have on society,” GoPro said. “We want to bring awareness to the importance of implementing more human process, as well as technologies, that prevent hate speech and acts of violence from occurring.”

Other popular companies have joined the campaign including Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Honda.