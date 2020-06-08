Hunger Games Prequel Book Review: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Reveals the Origin Story

The Hunger Games prequel book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins is finally out and it takes the readers back to earlier days of this competitive world. The prequel to Hunger Games takes place more than 60 years before the events of the original trilogy but still has the same impact. Coriolanus Snow is an 18-year-old boy trying to prove his worth in the world of Hunger Games rather than President Snow that we all know.

Suzanne Collins perfectly captures the essence of the story even though the lead character is so vile and self-absorbing. The story also shows that none of the character is born evil but they are forced to do wrong things in order to survive and later than becomes hunger for power. Here is the brief Hunger Games prequel book review and sales report on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes book.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Review and Book Sales

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is basically the story about a young Coriolanus who is given the responsibility the help the Capitol of Panem to gain more viewership on the 10th Hunger Games. There are not many bells and whistles found in the tournament as compared to the 74th and 75th Hunger Games and things are totally different from the present games.

Coriolanus tries his best to present himself as one of the upper-class folks in Hunger Games prequel and it is a nice contrast to President Snow, showing his character development and progress so far. There are a lot of other characters in the prequel book such as Lucy Gray and Sejanus but the young Snow is the main focus of the story.

The Hunger Games prequel novel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” sold a massive 500k+ copies in its first week. 📚 pic.twitter.com/yAwyAmRD0h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 28, 2020

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a great journey that explains why did Coriolanus Snow become so selfish and cruel, although his descent into madness is not explored and it becomes quite boring at some time. The Hunger Games prequel book: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has already sold more than 500,000 copies and could easily become this year’s best-selling novel.

Hunger Games Prequel Reveals the Origin in a Perfect Way

The Hunger Games prequel book perfectly sets up the world for the current trilogy and shows that Panem was not always powerful. It explores the darker sides of humanity and the mysterious character of President Snow is not so secret anymore. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also explains the significance and symbolism behind Mockingjay and how the bird lends its name to the final book in the Hunger Games trilogy.

Despite being a prequel for The Hunger Games trilogy, the book has enough twists and turns to keep the viewers satisfied. Fans of the movie series would love to see The Hunger Games prequel book turned into a movie.