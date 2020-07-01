India Home-Grown App Chingari Gains Popularity over TikTok Ban

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday, June 29. A home-grown app, Chingari, gains an advantage over this new regulation.

This app is a competitor to TikTok in India, as a video sharing platform. Recently, the app gains spiking download, recording 3 to 4 lakh downloads per hour. Chingari co-founder, Sumit Ghosh confirmed this news, in an interview with CNN-News18 on Tuesday, June 30. He mentioned that this spiking number happened after the ban on Chinese apps is applied.

“We are growing at a breakneck speed right now,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh is supporting the government’s decision to ban the Chinese apps. He mentioned that these apps are gathering Indians data and sending it back to servers in China, without their consent. At the same time, He also stated that these apps violated the privacy rights of the users by sending users data without their authorization.

Ghosh believes that India has enough tech talent to build a competitor for TikTok in the coming months. So far, Chingari has witnessed over 35 lakh downloads, according to the app’s official Twitter account.

Sumit Ghosh, Biswatma Nayak, and Siddarth Gautam have been developing this home-grown app. Chingari has a lot of features such as trending news, entertainment, funny videos, video clips, and many more. Over 10 thousand creators are making entertaining content using the platform on a daily basis.