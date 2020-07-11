The Indian Army has decided to ban 89 mobile apps, due to national security risks. The banned mobile apps include some including non-Chinese and 15 dating apps.

The Indian Army issued its own set of guidelines for its personnel, following the Indian Government banning on Chinese apps. In total, the Indian Army banned 89 apps, including apps banned by the Indian Government.

The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) and The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) found several Chinese apps breaching the privacy of Indian citizens. This leads to concern for the country’s security and the government decided to block them. Indians appreciate this move and a lot of homegrown apps are emerging as alternatives to the banned apps.

The Indian Army has taken further steps, banning 39 more apps than the government’s list. The personnel and soldiers should avoid using the apps from July 15 onwards. The list includes non-Chinese apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, Reddit, Truecaller, and many more.

See the list below:

This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.