Indiana Jones 5 Release Date, Reboot or Sequel, Plot Spoilers, Cast and Harrison Ford Status

Indiana Jones 5 is under works and new details about the movie have been shared by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. Harrison Ford might once again reprise the role of famous archaeologist Indiana Jones in the fifth movie as the script is under progress.

There have been various rumors that Indiana Jones 5 could be a reboot given Ford is now 77 and might be too old to play Indy at this age. However, the new details about Indiana Jones 5 hints that it will be a sequel and here is more information on the release date, trailer, cast and plot for the movie.

Indiana Jones 5 will be a Sequel starring Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 script is under progress and unless they are happy with the story, filming won’t start on for the next movie in this franchise. Kennedy said that they are trying to perfect the script and filming will start very soon on the project. As for the question of reboot or sequel, it was confirmed that the fifth Indiana Jones will carry forward the story after ‘Kingdom of the Skull’ and will be a direct sequel and not a reboot or prequel.

David Koepp, Jon Kasdan and Dan Fogelman have been hired as the writers and later exited the project, and it will be soon out which version of the script for “Indiana Jones 5” will be finalized by the makers. Steven Spielberg is coming back as the director for Indiana Jones 5 and George Lucas will serve as the producer along with Harrison Ford confirmed as the only cast member till now.

Indiana Jones 5 Trailer and Release Date

Indiana Jones 5 release date was originally set in 2019 but the movie got delayed due to lack of proper script and Harrison Ford being busy in other projects. The next premiere date for Indiana Jones 5 is currently set as July 9, 2021, and it means that the first trailer should be out at the end of 2020 or start of 2021.