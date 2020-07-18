Instagram Soon Releases “Reels”, TikTok Competitor

Instagram is planning to launch TikTok competitor in the United States and other 50 countries within a few weeks. According to The Verge, the short duration video feature will be available starting from August.

Instagram announced that the feature name is Reels and it will be similar to TikTok. The feature will include short music, a lot of filters, and some exciting popular features. Reals will allow users to record and edit a 15 seconds video and reuse audio or song from someone else’s upload. So far, these features are only available in India and Brazil.

As a throwback, Stories feature on Instagram is taken from Snapchat and caused rapid growth for Instagram. Looking at the TikTok growth rate, Instagram is expecting to achieve the same trend as when they release Stories.

The Launch Is Part Of Political Pressure

Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff, said the US government is considering banning TikTok within a few weeks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken the same thing after India banned 59 Chinese apps.

For now, Apparently Instagram will not launch Reels as an independent app. Reels will be available in Instagram Stories as one of the options between a lot of features. Also, the video won’t last more than 24 hours except if users add it to their profile.