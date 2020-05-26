iOS 13.5 Jailbreak Warning: Apple Users can Fall Prey to Hackers while Cracking the Latest Update

Apple iOS 13.5 users are warned to jailbreak their devices as it can seriously damage their iPhones and create some serious troubles. There is a hacked named Unc0ver who has posted the iOS 13.5 jailbreak online, but none of the other technical experts have been supporting it.

Even though the iPhones or iPads can get a lot of new features unlocked in their devices after applying the jailbreak method, it could create some serious issues and damage the device software. The latest iOS 13.5 jailbreak is a security disaster and Apple users are warned not to use it as can they can fall prey to the hackers.

iOS 13.5 Jailbreak is Not Safe for Apple Users

The newly released iOS 13.5 jailbreak is said to give the users access to plenty of locked software features, along with improving the battery capacity and device stability. The hacker Unc0ver also claims that Apple Pay and user data protection won’t be affected by applying the jailbreak on iOS 13.5 update.

However, none of the security experts have backed up the claims and advised the iPhone and iPad users not to jailbreak their device after updating to iOS 13.5 update. It would be smart not to take any kind of security risk at this moment and damage your device. There is no harm in waiting for a proper iOS 13.5 jailbreak or better not jailbreaking your Apple device at all.

iOS 13.5 Jailbreak, COVID-19 Hackers and iOS 14 Update

Apple has warned its users not to apply jailbreak on iOS 13.5 updates or any of the software as it will destroy the device integrity and your iPhone won’t come under any warranty after that. Most of the world is currently stuck at their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is the perfect time for the hackers to dupe people.

Since everyone is spending more time on their mobiles, many of the iPhone users will try to tinker with their device and apply jailbreak to unlock some features. It is expected that iOS 13.5 is the last major update as the new iOS 14 will be released next week at Apple WWDC online event. Apple iPhone users should wait for the next software version and avoid a huge security risk by not doing jailbreak iOS 13.5 at the moment.