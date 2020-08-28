iPad Air 4 Release Date, Specs: A14 Bionic Chip, USB-C and Magic Keyboard support

According to reports, Apple revealed its big plans for the upcoming iPad Air product, the iPad Air 4. The device will have major upgrades that would bring its function and appeal a much closer to iPad series.

iPad Air 4 expected to release in 2021

There is very less time left before Apple is expected to launch various hardware products. However several reports claimed that iPad Air 4 will not be the part of Apple’s 2020 announcement.

Recently, a Chinese publication reported that Apple may launch the iPad Air 4 in 2021 around March. Apple usually holds its product launch events in March. Earlier this year, it was being speculated that Apple was going to launch the new iPhone SE this March. However, the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United States has pushed back the event.

If the cases of COVID-19 come under control by next year, Apple will hold the launch event of iPad Air 4 in March 2021.

Cheaper iPad Pro Counterpart

The report also claimed that Apple is ready to bring the A14 Bionic chip onto the tablet. The current iPad Pro models have the A12Z Bionic chips. Apple would probably refresh its iPad Pro lineup before the arrival of the next iPad Air.

One more update about the iPad Air 4 says that it won’t have the Lightning connector for the USB-C. This feature is currently available on the present models of iPad Pro. The iPad Air 4 may have its own Magic Keyboard. At the moment, this feature is only available on the iPad Pro lineup.

If these speculations turn out to be true, then Apple would surely offer the iPad Air 4 as a cheaper professional oriented tablet. The iPad Air 4 may also have a bigger screen of 11 inches with Liquid Retina display.