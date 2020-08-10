iPhone 12 Release Date Delay Possible due to Camera Lens Issue

Apple still has plenty of time left, before the iPhone 12 makes its way into the device market. Meanwhile, a new problem raised linked to the camera lenses.

The error was spotted when the device was exposed to high-temperature/high-humidity testing. The most effected were the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch non Pro iPhone.

Kuo made it official that it will definitely delay Genuis Electronic Optical’s delivery of elements for these particular models, especially till the time the issue has not been resolved. He also pointed that the may have to offer a discount of 30% for not creating the item better than its competitors.

Latest iPhone 12 Leaks. Built in magnets, new camera orientation, same old notch & more Apple news! https://t.co/9ZDcLiTj0Y pic.twitter.com/XwkAp3VkO7 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 8, 2020

The analyst also told that camera lens quality issue is not the reason behind the delay of iPhone 12 series. Largan, the other supplier did not face this difficulty issue with its components, so Apple will be able to manage the company’s supplies.

Kuo wrote in the research note,

We estimate that the low-end 7P wide-angle lens, CCM, and final assembly mass production of the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch aluminum frame iPhone will be in mid-to-late August, mid-to-late September respectively.

Apple will be able to carry on its launch, although it will be a two stage launch. The first iPhone will be revealed is 6.1-inch model, followed by 6.7- and 5.4- devices in the next phase.

New updates which are coming these days are confirmed by Apple during its conference. The latest features to watch out in the new device is rear camera one and aluminium body.