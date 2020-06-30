Apple will release its latest product, iPhone 12 series soon. Some rumors said that the phone will be capable of recording 4K videos at up to 240 frames per second (FPS).

A Youtuber, Max Weinbach mentioned that he tore down the Camera app in the latest developer build of iOS 14 and found references to the new video modes. An internal Apple source subsequently confirmed that Apple is testing these new camera modes for upcoming iPhones. This feature will be reserved for higher-end models, coming up soon this year.

Another camera improvement is also expected in the iPhone 12 line up. Speculations suggest some of the new models will feature a 3D camera. This might be similar to LiDAR Scanner feature that Apple provides in the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Apple plans to release four iPhone 12 models with OLED displays soon in the fall. The series might include a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1 -inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. All of the devices are expected to support 5G. It might come up with a new design, a flat-edged metal frame like the iPad Pro