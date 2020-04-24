Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date Rumors: Premiere Delayed to Late 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Jack Ryan Season 3 release date is getting shifted further each day and the recent COVID-19 pandemic can delay it even further. Fans were hoping that John Krasinski will be back in action this year, but the script for the Amazon Original show was not ready.

Now, it is rumored that the third season of Jack Ryan won’t premiere until late 2021. Here is more information on “Jack Ryan” Season 3 release date, plot, cast, rumors and delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date Delay due to COVID-19

Amazon Prime Video has been releasing a new season of Jack Ryan every year but unfortunately, the cycle will break in 2020. Based on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels, the show is about a CIA analyst who is sent on international missions to protect the country. Most of the movie and TV show productions have been halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and even “Jack Ryan” Season 3 is included in the list.

John Krasinski, the main lead of the show is at his home under lockdown and using that time to make YouTube videos for his new channel, Some Good News featuring feel-good reports, comedy skits and several celebrity guest stars. It simply means that season 3 of Jack Ryan is not under development and the filming won’t start before the end of this year. The best case scenario is that Jack Ryan Season 3 premieres in late 2021 assuming the COVID-19 outbreak is controlled by the end of this year and production of the show resumes.

Jack Ryan Season 3 Plot Spoilers and Cast Details

Jack Ryan Season 3 plot will have a lot of changes compared to the previous seasons and John Krasinski himself will be overseeing the script. One thing is sure, there will be more international missions and some speculations are saying that the third season will explore Russia or some other Soviet countries. Jack will return once again as the dynamic CIA officer but his partner might change from James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to Mike November (Micheal Kelly) in the next installment.