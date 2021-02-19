Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Rumours: Pitt Possessive About Ex-Wife; Asks John Mayer To Back Off?

Jennifer Aniston has managed to remain friends with her exes. However, last year, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt had warned John Mayer to stay away from his ex-wife.

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Drama Continues

Last February, Aniston met up with John Mayer at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. The former pair were also joined by Andy Cohen and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka. Not too long afterwards, rumour mongers alleged Brad Pitt wasn’t too thrilled about the meetup.

Supposedly, Mayer, who dated Aniston from 2008 to 2009, was trying to make a play for her. Apparently, he was upset that the actress had reunited with Pitt. It was said that Aniston couldn’t stop talking about how happy she was with Brad, during the dinner with Mayer. That seemed to put him off a bit.

Additionally, Pitt was shocked to learn of the meet-up and let it be known he wasn’t cool with it. He allegedly put the word out that John should back off. Brad can apparently pull strings in the music industry as much as in movies. One word from Brad into the right ear and he’ll be canceled.

Nothing But False Reports

The very idea that Aniston and Pitt are getting back together can totally be dismissed. Pitt could hardly care what his ex-spouse, whom he divorced over 15 years ago, does during her free time. Also, Mayer has remained friends with Aniston but the singer didn’t made a play for her last year. Just the notion that Pitt would threaten Mayer to stay away from Aniston is too silly to believe.

This fictitious drama between Pitt and Aniston has got dragged on for way too long. Two years ago, there were stories that the two were going to reunite at Aniston’s birthday party. Although Pitt did attend her birthday party as her friend, there was no rekindling of anything. Celebrities move on, tabloids don’t.