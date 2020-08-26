Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Dating Rumors: Couple confirms Relationship by buying House together?

According to sources, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are planning to make their relationship official at the upcoming table read. Last week, the two signed a contract for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table. This will be their first project together.

Pitt and Aniston trying to make their relationship official

A source said that Jennifer and Brad accepted this project as part of their coming out strategy. After all, the two are thinking to confirm their romance at the table read.

The source said,

Jennifer and Brad were so excited to be working together again. They’re giddy with happiness when they are in conversation with one another.

Pitt purchasing the old home he shared with Jen again?

A month ago, a source claimed that the couple’s home in Beverly Hills was finally. Jennifer couldn’t believe how the house was listed so soon.

The source said,

That house, before things went south between them, was filled with happy memories. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, so this is the perfect opportunity for them to take.

The tabloid also claimed that it wouldn’t be shocking if Brad would buy the house again for Jennifer.

The source said,

When she’s really happy, money is no object and I have never seen her happier or more at peace.

Rumors busted about the two

However, one should not believe these claims blindly. It took many years to sell Jennifer and Brad’s house in Beverly Hills. So, it’s questionable for them to buy it again.

Aniston and Brad are also not confirming their relationship during the table read. After all, they are not actually together.