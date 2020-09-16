Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt Rumors: Jen is Heartbroken after Brad dating Nicole Poturalski

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt finally over? Is there no hope for their future together?

Ever since Brad Pitt split with Angelina Jolie, there have been rumours doing rounds that he has reconciled with Jennifer Aniston. Reportedly, Jennifer supported Pitt during his messy break up with Jolie, like a steady shoulder to cry on.

Brad Pitt flew off to France with his rumoured new girlfriend German Model Nicole Poturalski. Jennifer Aniston left heartbroken? Allegedly Aniston felt foolish to have trusted Brad once more. As he has left her for another woman yet again. But the truth is far from it.

In reality, was Aniston even interested in the news of Pitt’s relationship with the German model? Not at all, not in the least bit. Jennifer and Brad aren’t getting together, its time people accepted that.

Pitt met Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in 1998 and married her in 2000. In 2005, Aniston filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Both have remarried since. Pitt to Angelina Jolie in 2014 and Aniston to Justin Theroux in 2015. Both marriages, however, ended in divorce.

The two, however, share an amicable relationship. The former couple had a run-in at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. A significant event for both individually, each winning an award. Brad Pitt won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And Aniston took home the honour for Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, her first SAG award in nearly 25 years.

Brad Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party last year. He was also spotted at another one of her star-studded holiday parties at her home in Bel-Air, California. All these suggest that the exes are on friendly terms and there is no bad blood between them anymore.