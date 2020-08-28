Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Romance Rumors: Fans wants the former Couple to get back together

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied their knot back in 2000. But, their marriage last only for five years. After a decade the two parted ways. They both encountered their second failed marriage, now both are single.Their fans are wishing that the two will be back into each other’s arms.

Fans want to see Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together

American TV host Wendy Williams took to social media and asked the users a spicy question about the two. “Which celebrity couple You Would Like To See Rekindle Their Romance?”

I wonder what will happen with #JenniferAniston and #BradPitt's table read reunion that the media was rejoicing about? I wonder if his new "STILL MARRIED GIRLFREND will be getting an invitation too to do a table read seeing that she's famous now? Aniston & her can become FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/8nzYZO8oDd — Eternal1 (@judyju18) August 27, 2020

The majority of the netizens commented Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in the comment section, that shows one thing that many fans are waiting for their reunion.

One commented,

Jennifer and Brad. It will probably never happen. But they look so good together. He should have never left her for that woman. I think he really hurt her.

On the other hand, a fan suggested three reunions including Brad and Jennifer, her two other suggestions were Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie and Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Few fans want to see Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together

While some other fans are hoping for Brad and Angelina to get back together. One commented that he wants Angelina and Brad because “they were truly a family” he also said that the two still love each other.

Jennifer and Brad update

Last week, the two were supposed to appear for the live virtual table read of Fast times at Ridgemont High. But, it was delayed due to some technical issue.

Meanwhile, their fans are wishing that the two would eventually get back together. However, many fans want Jennifer to stay away from Pitt due to her past experience with the actor.