Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox Rumors: Jen feels betrayed by Courtney throwing a party for Justin Theroux?

We all know about the strong friendship bond of Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. However, the two are being pitied against each other. Apparently, there are no fights between Cox and Aniston, but the tabloids are after them. They are convinced that something is wrong between the two long time friends.

Feud Rumors

Last year, a source claimed that Aniston and Cox are feuding. It was claimed that Cox was upset with Aniston for working with Reese Witherspoon and not with her. In order to take revenge, Cox threw a birthday party for Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux and didn’t even invite Theroux.

After finding out about the secret birthday party, Aniston felt betrayed by her own best friend. She even broke down into tears while confronting Cox.

Truth about the feud

These rumors were busted as there was no truth in them. Aniston and Cox shared some hilarious videos playing pool last year. There was no sign of any hurt or betrayal between the two best friends. They have also signed for Friends reunion.

Cox and Aniston are working together and they were upset about the delay due to the pandemic.

Cox and Aniston share a cordial relation

In an interview, Cox revealed how Aniston stood by her and helped her get through the tough times. She was there when Cox broke up with David Arquette.

Cox said,