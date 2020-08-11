Jennifer Aniston Rumors: Friends Reunion Delay has made the Actress very Upset

Fans have been waiting eagerly to see their favorite F.R.I.E.N.D.S. on screen once again. Friends Reunion was all set to launch on HBO Max in May.

Just like every other movie and TV show, the COVID-19 has had it’s impact on Friends reunion as well. As a result, the launch date of the show was delayed. Jennifer Aniston revealed how she felt about the delay.

Aniston aka Rachel Green is everyone’s favorite on the show. She was heartbroken when she got to know about the delay. Aniston said,

Unfortunately, it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.

Jennifer Aniston just pointed out an upside to the Friends reunion delay https://t.co/YN6WdZmNIv pic.twitter.com/3lfPy34UBX — TV Guide (@TVGuide) August 10, 2020

Doing the launch with a huge audience is definitely not a good idea at the moment. There was no other option other than delaying the launch date. But the good news is that it’s still happening. The only thing is that it will take more longer to tape it.

Jen said that even though everyone is sad about the delay, it has given them more time. It is going to be more fun and exciting than before. Aniston looked at it’s positive side.

Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.

Well, that’s very well said Jen. Fans who binge watch and rewatch the show every now and then will never get bored of it. We are eagerly waiting for the launch.