Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors: Couple dating each other or just Friends?

Earlier this week, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner was spotted on the beach outing with his daughter. This sparked rumors about the two.

The fun-filled day at a Malibu beach with the actor’s three year old daughter sparked dating rumors about Cooper and Garner. Lea De Seine is Cooper and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk’s daughter.

Garner and her ex John Miller separated two years ago. This was confirmed shortly after she was spotted with Cooper and his daughter. However, a source reported that Garner and Miller were staying separately months before the news was officially out.

The source said,

Jen and John called it quits several months ago. They’ve remained friends. They just started seeing less and less of each other and finally called it quits. She has nothing negative to say about John; they just seemed to drift apart. She says he was an amazing stepping stone in her life.

The Miracles from Heaven actress is focusing on her children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. According to the sources, Garner and Miller separated as the actress was next ready to take the relationship to the next level. The couple parted on amicable terms.

Are Cooper and Garner dating?

Despite their beach spotting, the two share an amicable relation. An insider confirmed that Garner and Cooper are only friends and their relation is strictly platonic. Even though both of them are single, they don’t have any plans of dating each other.

Garner and Cooper have been friends for almost two decades now. They hang out a lot together and bringing their children along is not a big deal.