Jennifer Garner furious with Ana De Armas for spending time with her kids

According to sources, Jennifer Garner is fixing a meeting with her lawyers. The mom of three is planning a schedule that will give equal time to her husband Ben Afffleck with their kids.

A tabloid said that Jennifer isn’t exited to know Samuel’s closeness to Ana De Armas. Among the three kids, Samuel is the one who is struggling to get on. This is because he is much younger than her two sisters.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck drop off his kids at Jennifer Garner’s house and she gives them a hug and kiss goodbye. (August 13, 2020) pic.twitter.com/JCXTnVrxNZ — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) August 14, 2020

The source said,

They have gotten close while she’s been comforting and helping him with the household transition. Bouncing between homes has been hard on them .

Is Jennifer upset with Ana?

There were rumors that Jennifer is being upset with Ana and the time Ben and Ana are spending together. A month ago, there were rumors that Ben was having a hard time selecting between Garner and Ana de Armas , as the two are pregnant at the same time.

The source said,

Ben and Ana have made it clear they’re smitten. She’s been telling friends she can’t wait to have Ben’s baby.

But all the fans knew that how much he loves Jennifer Garner. A close friend even claimed that it would be psychotic if Ben got both actresses pregnant at the same time. However, it was not true.

Is Affleck jealous of Garner new relationship?

Other source claimed that Ben is jealous of Garner’s relationship with Bradley Cooper. According to sources, Ben cannot deny the fact that he’s jealous of her new relationship.

The other sources claimed that rumors about Ben, Garner and Ana are fake. Right now, Garner is single, while Ana and Ben are still together. But they aren’t expecting their first child.