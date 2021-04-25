Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Update: The Real Reason Behind The Break-Up; Ex-Husband Helping JLo Cope?

Jennifer Lopez deciding to break up with Alex Rodriguez has set the media on fire. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, had a difficult year that supposedly proved to be fatal for their relationship. Every day tabloids are printing news related to their split. More details about the couple have surfaced recently.

Reasons For Jennifer Lopez – Alex Rodriguez Split

According to People, Lopez ultimately decided to end her relationship with Rodriguez because of “trust” issues that the couple were unable to overcome. Sources have denied that infidelity was the reason for the breakup. However, fact was that whether or not he has cheated didn’t matter. Apparently, the fear of infidelity hung in the air between them. The broken trust between the two of them wasn’t the only reason for the relationship’s demise.

Like many other couples across the country and world at large, Lopez and Rodriguez found themselves spending more time than usual with each other as they quarantined together. They both liked spending more time together as a family. Yet, they allegedly found it difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.

Although the separation has been entirely amicable, word is that Lopez was the driving force behind the decision. Apparently, she insisted on it as there were too many issues that were unresolved. Rumour has it that JLo had been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.

It's official: JLo and Arod are over 😭 They did everything they could

to save their relationship, but it was not meant to be 💔 pic.twitter.com/3jIqDkRACs — Cultura Colectiva+ (@ccplus) April 20, 2021

JLo Turns To Ex For A Shoulder To Cry On?

In the days since announcing her break up with Rodriguez, Lopez has been leaning on her ex-husband and father of her twins Marc Anthony for support. JLo and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Reportedly, having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for her With such a strong support system, it’s clear that Lopez will come out of this breakup better than ever.