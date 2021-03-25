Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumours: Who’s JLOs New Love Interest After Her Split With Alex Rodriguez?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in news this past month, the couple seems to have broken up. And now fans are wondering if the singer-cum-actress is still single or if she already found someone significant.

A Delayed Wedding And A Broken Engagement

The superstar couple twice postponed their wedding. The stars, who have been dating for roughly four years, announced their engagement in 2019. But they then postponed their wedding twice, blaming it on the COVID-19 pandemic. Lopez said in December–

“We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know.”

Are The Split Rumours Real?

The 45-year-old A-Rod posted a single selfie on Instagram, and tabloids started speculating his single status. But the truth is that Lopez, 51, was away shooting for her latest film, “Shotgun Wedding”. Also, JLo posted a series of old clips of herself laughing in various TV appearances. So, tabloids immediately jumped to the conclusion that something is happening in her life, which warrants the need for a “good reason to laugh”.

There were also rumors that Rodriguez had been FaceTiming with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Sources close to A-Rod, however, shot down the rumors to The Post last month. LeCroy, however, admitted the couple have “spoken on the phone,” but have “never met up”. “That’s the truth,” she told Page Six, adding they’ve “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

The Truth Behind Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship

Right after the rumours surfaced, the pair released a statement clarifying that they were “working through some things” but had not actually split. Then the following day Jennifer posted a TikTok in which she references the rumours and calls them “dumb”.

JLo & Arod in Dominican Republic Today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iCBHkq0Z1Z — John JLover (@John_JLover) March 17, 2021

Coming to the delay in wedding, JLo confessed that they might cancel the wedding altogether. She admitted that they had reassessed whether they needed to get married at all. JLo explained in an interview with Andy Cohen–

“We’ve talked about [not doing it] for sure. I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?”

Hence, the fact of the matter is that the couple hasn’t split. Not yet anyway. So, there would be no way the actress could be seeing someone new. Here’s hoping that the beautiful pair resolves whatever issues they are facing. Because who doesn’t love a Happily Ever After.