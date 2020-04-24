Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Divorce Rumors: Pregnant Actress to leave Husband over Cheating Affairs

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s divorce rumors have started to hit on the tabloids ever since the husband was caught in a cheating scandal last year. The rumors were not baseless as there are photo and video evidence of Timberlake cozying up with his co-acress.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel gon be announcing their divorce in a few months and he and his black co-star gon be dating and he gon drop some more music to try and win us over again. Next. — Neiman Marcus Stan Account (@TheBrookeAsh) December 5, 2019

The actress wife Jessica Biel was pregnant when the news broke and it has left her devastated. It is why Jessica Biel is ready to leave the cheating husband and file for a divorce very soon. Here are more details on Justin Timberlake cheating rumors, the reaction of Jessica Biel and the truth behind the divorce rumors.

Justin Timberlake cheating rumors and Jessica Biel’s response

As per the reports, Jessica Biel was four months pregnant when the cheating scandal of Justin Timberlake surfaced up on the internet. There was a video where Justin and his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainright were getting touchy on a night-out during a filming break. The actor/singer was holding hands with the actress and she was resting her legs on him.

The extra-marital affair between Justin Timberlake and Wainright made headlines for several weeks and Jessica Biel was shocked to see the news. The actress was badly hurt as she was pregnant at that time, which made Justin’s cheating hit harder. Biel reportedly wanted to file a divorce and live as a single mother with her son Silas and the new baby.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Divorce Rumors

Justin Timberlake and Jessical Biel divorce rumors were investigated by Gossip Cop and they found out them to be false. The couple is happily living together without any issues and their marriage is very stable at this point.

The husband has already explained that he was intoxicated at that point and Alisha is just a good friend. There is no truth to Jessica and Justin splitting up and the actress was not even pregnant at that point, which proves that the divorce rumors were totally baseless.