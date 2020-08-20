Jimmy Kimmel Replacement: ABC looking for new Hosts for the Tonight Show

Is Jimmy Kimmel’s career going down the spiral? A tabloid reports that ABC is finding a replacement for the late-night host. Let’s find out if it’s true.

Public Scrutiny of Terrible Sketches

Apparently, Kimmel is facing trouble over some blackface comedy sketches from The Man Show. However, Kimmel has already apologized for them and said that he is now evolved and mature. He was reluctant to apologize for those sketched and he regrets the delay.

(Hollywood Life) #Jimmy #Kimmel Willing To Step In As Oscars Host As Producers Scramble For Replacement : It's already known that the Kevin Hart drama sent producers in a scramble for a new Oscars Host, but HL has EXCLUSIVELY .. https://t.co/1HPCIJ2cuQ pic.twitter.com/gAqGn7Itfq — StoriesFlow.com (@storiesflowcom) December 12, 2018

According to the National Enquirer, Kimmel’s public apology is a sign that his career is nearing its end. Further, his present summer absence on TV may become permanent soon. The anonymous source reports.

ABC execs… are already seeking a replacement.

The channel may approach Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest and Dwayne Johnson.

Are these replacements available?

You would hardly see a late night TV host doing another project. It’s because they are busy. Everyone on the replacement list seems rather busy and they would have to drop the projects they are currently working on to host a late night talk show. This is not likely to happen.

Moreover, Hart is already been subject to numerous scandals. So network choosing him seems a little odd.

Kimmel here for long

In August last year, Kimmel signed a three year extension contract with ABC. So he will host the show till 2022. On 20 September, he will also host the Emmy Awards. Clearly, all the rumors are bogus and vague. Kimmel is currently spending some time with his family.