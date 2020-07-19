Josh, Made in India TikTok Competitor, Gains Huge Popularity

The ban on TikTok in India has become a shock to many of its consumers. However, the anti-China sentiment attached to the move has made people support the government’s decision.

Soon after the announcement, a lot of made-in-India clone apps try to fill the void left by TikTok. Many big players have taken this chance to ramp up their efforts in the quick video app space, and we’ve seen entrants like Roposo, Mitron, Moj, MX TakaTak, and many more.

Joining the bandwagon, Goldman Sachs-backed Dailyhunt introduced Josh, replicating TikTok and offering it in 14 languages, a celebrity shot. According to data from Sensor Tower, Josh has now reached 5 million downloads in a matter of days. The software starts becoming available on 4 July.

“Departure of TikTok has created FOMO (fear of missing out) among growth stage companies in the content space. Although they all are shooting in the dark as no one knows how long the ban will last, short video apps are offering temporary momentum,” one of the venture capitals who didn’t wish to be named, was quoted as saying.

Indian Government Bans Chinese Apps

Last two weeks, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. This regulation concerned national security after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India. The Indian government is worrying that China is exploiting the data and the spying activities are dangerous for Indian citizens.