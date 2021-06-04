Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 Release Date, Spoilers, Leaks, Raws Scans and Read Manga Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 is coming out next in the manga series and fans are very much excited for the installment. The storyline is getting intense with Maki showing her destructive powers against the Zenin clan and even fighting Naoya in the process.

It will be interesting to see who wins the fight in the Jujutsu Kaisen 152 manga chapter as both the characters are very strong in their own games. Yuji might intervene soon in the fight as there is no point in letting two of his friends kill each other. Here is more on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 release date, spoilers, leaks, raws scans and manga read online methods.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 Spoilers, Leaks and Raws Scans

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 spoilers will be out around this Thursday, June 10th as per the usual schedule. The manga leaks are generally out on Thursdays whenever there is no break involved and the same is expected to happen next week too.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 title, summary and the break details for next week will be updated once the spoilers are verified and translated. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 raws scans will be out 2-3 days before the manga release date, but it would be better to wait for the original manga version.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 Release Date and Read Manga Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 release date is set as Sunday, June 13th as per the reports. The manga issue releases every Sunday and follows a weekly schedule whenever there are no breaks around.

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 150: Filled with rage, Maki unleashes her terrifying fury! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/Lz1asUaHUd pic.twitter.com/7FELMUgWTq — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 30, 2021

Fans can read online Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 legally for free from the following manga sources.