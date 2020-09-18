Julia Roberts Divorce Rumors: Husband Jealous Of Her Working With Dylan McDermott?

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are in news once again, and for all the wrong reasons. Moder’s insecurities are said to be the cause for the trouble in paradise. And this time the target for the said insecurities is The Clovehitch Killer actor Dylan McDermott.
Julia Roberts and Dylan McDermott have a history
Julia and Dylan first met on the set of Steel Magnolias in which he portrayed her character’s husband. They were briefly engaged after filming the movie, before calling it quits.
Allegedly, a sequel to the 1989-comedy is being planned. And the supposed reunion of former fiances is making Moder jealous. The American Horror Story star looks even better now than he did in his 20s. Evidently, he has always had good genes when it comes to the looks department.
Their marriage is going as strong as ever
Roberts recently celebrated her eighteenth anniversary with Moder in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, McDermott has been spotted with Brazilian model Hethielly Beck. Hethielly has modelled in campaigns for companies like 138 Water.
Fans all over the world still stick with their favourite couplings, even if the celebrities have moved on. The old flames trope is a highly marketable one. And that is why most rumour mongers keep talking about reunions.
When it comes to Roberts and Moder’s marriage, gossip columns have always been wrong. Recently, there was news that 4 different actors were causing turbulence in Roberts’ marriage. There is obviously no strain being put on Roberts and Moder’s happily ever after.
McDermott has been signed on to star alongside Will Smith in his upcoming movie King Richard. Although it is true that a sequel for Steel Magnolias was announced three years ago. But the rumours that Julia Roberts and McDermott are interested in each other are utterly false. McDermott is not reconnecting with Roberts at all.