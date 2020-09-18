Julia Roberts Divorce Rumors: Husband Jealous Of Her Working With Dylan McDermott?

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are in news once again, and for all the wrong reasons. Moder’s insecurities are said to be the cause for the trouble in paradise. And this time the target for the said insecurities is The Clovehitch Killer actor Dylan McDermott.

Julia Roberts and Dylan McDermott have a history

Julia and Dylan first met on the set of Steel Magnolias in which he portrayed her character’s husband. They were briefly engaged after filming the movie, before calling it quits.